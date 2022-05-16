(Video) Andy Robertson’s cute Klopp comment pre-FA Cup celebrations captured in superb champagne go-pro footage

Andy Robertson was the recipient of a champagne bottle with a go-pro attached ahead of Liverpool’s on-pitch FA Cup trophy celebrations.

The Scot reminded his teammates, ‘we need to wait for the gaffer, the gaffer’s a minute ahead of you’, as the club prepared to share the moment with the attending fans at Wembley.

With two out of four trophies out of the way and West Ham nicking two points off Manchester City in the title race, our hopes of completing a historic quadruple rest on the Champions League final in May and ex-skipper Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa outfit taking more points off the Cityzens in the Premier League.

