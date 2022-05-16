(Video) “Are you alright for the final?” – Mo Salah provides update on whether he will be fit for the Champions League final

Following Liverpool’s FA Cup triumph attention has been turned to the fitness of several players, including Mo Salah.

The Egyptian King joins Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Andy Robertson as possible injury scares for the Champions League final, despite all appearing to only have minor issues.

After we clinched the trophy in Wembley, cameras inside the tunnel managed to capture the moment our No.11 provided an update on the problem that caused him to be subbed off after half-an-hour.

A reporter shouted to the 29-year-old: “Are you alright for the final?”.

To which the Egyptian replied: “Yeah, should be fine!”.

It’s certainly a positive update to hear and Ibou Konate seemed to agree, as he embraced his teammate and turned to the camera to say: “The boss!”.

Let’s hope we can see all of the players return in time for the trip to Paris and possibly before, as we chase a possible Premier League title.

You can watch Salah’s fitness update (at 10:29) via The Emirates FA Cup on YouTube:

