(Video) Bobby Firmino joins the rest of the Liverpool squad singing ‘Si Señor’ following our FA Cup final victory

Liverpool fans have created some amazing chants for our players and it’s amazing when you get to see Bobby Firmino singing along to his own.

It’s not something that is considered too much and you forget the players must know the words to all the songs too, which is shown in moments like a cup win.

After clinching our eighth FA Cup, all the players returned to the dressing room to celebrate with the trophy and each other.

READ MORE: (Image) Red smoke seen for miles in London as Liverpool fans celebrate winning the FA Cup for the eighth time

One of them was our No.9, who scored a penalty in the shoot-out, with all the players circling him and singing his much loved ‘Si Señor’ chant.

The Brazilian then entered the centre of the circle and showed off some of his trademark dancing, whilst singing along with his teammates.

It’s amazing to see how they all love the songs we sing and let’s hope there’s a few more renditions before the end of this spectacular campaign.

You can watch the video of Firmino singing his own song (at 27:17) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!