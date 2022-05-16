(Video) Curtis Jones shares Kostas Tsimikas’ new nickname after FA Cup final heroics

Curtis Jones reaffirmed the slight tweak to Kostas Tsimikas’ nickname at Liverpool Football Club in the wake of the Reds’ penalty shootout victory over Chelsea.

Attracting the attention of the cameras, the English midfielder pointed to his teammate and referred to the former Olympiakos man as the ‘Scouse Greek’, much to the delight of the fullback.

The left-back came on in extra time for a beleaguered Andy Robertson, with his spot-kick the decisive action to settle the tie in the Reds’ favour.

You can catch the clip below (at 25:21), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: