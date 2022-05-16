(Video) Everton fans caught ripping down Liverpool banner from Reds supporter’s house

One Everton fan was clipped climbing one property to take down a banner belonging to a Liverpool supporter.

The individual in question was actively encouraged by the group filmed alongside him in yet further poor behaviour from the Toffees’ fanbase this season.

The Blues suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of a rejuvenated Brentford outfit to leave Frank Lampard’s men only two points clear of the relegation zone.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @_Littlechic_:

Everton scum ragging a Liverpool flag down from someone’s property 🐀 pic.twitter.com/PTIxUIFLRS — *LittleChic ❤️❤️❤️ (@_Littlechic_) May 15, 2022