(Video) Guardiola issues desperate plea to Southampton ahead of Liverpool clash as title race could come down to final league game

Pep Guardiola sent a message to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton side ahead of their meeting with Liverpool urging the South Coast-based outfit to beat the visitors tomorrow to the tune of four goals.

The Spaniard’s men are reliant on securing a win against Aston Villa to retain the Premier League title should the Merseysiders close the gap at the top of the table to a point.

Whilst it has to be said that the Cityzens will be the absolute favourites going into the tie, despite their recent 2-2 draw with West Ham, stranger things have happened in the sport, and one can’t help but hope when presented with a narrative as delectable as Steven Gerrard playing a key role in the title race.

