(Video) Guardiola issues desperate plea to Southampton ahead of Liverpool clash as title race could come down to final league game

Pep Guardiola sent a message to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton side ahead of their meeting with Liverpool urging the South Coast-based outfit to beat the visitors tomorrow to the tune of four goals.

The Spaniard’s men are reliant on securing a win against Aston Villa to retain the Premier League title should the Merseysiders close the gap at the top of the table to a point.

Whilst it has to be said that the Cityzens will be the absolute favourites going into the tie, despite their recent 2-2 draw with West Ham, stranger things have happened in the sport, and one can’t help but hope when presented with a narrative as delectable as Steven Gerrard playing a key role in the title race.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Pep Guardiola urges Southampton to beat Liverpool 4-0 on Tuesday to deliver them the Premier League title 🏆🤣pic.twitter.com/OX3TE5FmkH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 16, 2022