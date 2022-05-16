(Video) James Milner can’t bear to watch as Kostas Tsimikas scores the winning penalty for Liverpool in the FA Cup final

Standing on one leg, folding arms, biting nails – everyone has a routine when watching penalties and James Milner had his own.

As Kostas Tsimikas stepped up to take what proved to be the vital penalty at Wembley, our vice captain had his back to the ball, not bearing to watch what was about to happen.

Fortunately for us all, it was good news and our No.7 got to watch the red half of the national stadium go wild and jumped nearly 10 feet into the air after discovering we had won.

READ MORE: ‘ABSOLUTE SCENES!’ – Dua Lipa reacts to Liverpool fans singing ‘One Kiss’ once again after another cup win

The Leeds-born midfielder will be hoping he doesn’t have to try out the same thing again in Paris but there is a chance of one more this season.

We first have to win our final two remaining Premier League games and see if that is enough for us to clinch the title, before even thinking about Champions League glory.

As attention begins to turn to facing Southampton, we still have some time to enjoy the fact that we won the FA Cup for the eighth time.

You can watch the video of Milner via @LFC on Twitter:

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!