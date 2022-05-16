(Video) Jordan Henderson comforts Mason Mount after his penalty is saved and helps Liverpool win the FA Cup final

Cup finals always have a winner and a loser, thankfully for us Liverpool won but Jordan Henderson was quick to support a Chelsea man.

Many players share international dressing rooms with club rivals and that’s the case of our captain and Mason Mount.

The England international had a vital penalty saved by Alisson Becker and would have certainly felt responsible for his team’s loss.

That meant that our No.14 went over to the man who has now lost his last five Wembley finals and wanted to ensure he spent a moment comforting him.

When a game goes through a full 120 minutes and then penalties, it’s hard to blame one person for a loss and that would have been the words of our Sunderland-born midfielder.

It’s another show of the brilliant leader and man that our skipper is and that is carried from his club, to international dressing rooms.

You can watch the video of Henderson and Mount via @AnythingLFC_ on Twitter:

Jordan Henderson going over to Mason Mount after his penalty miss. What a captain 👏 pic.twitter.com/a5Y9WZkNBf — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) May 15, 2022

