(Video) Jurgen Klopp urges his side to remain focussed on their two ‘massive’ league games before thinking about the Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp has been previewing Liverpool’s Champions League final clash with Real Madrid but has insisted his side must remain focussed on their ‘two massive games’ before the meeting with Carlo Ancelotti’s side in Paris.

The Reds travel to Southampton tomorrow night and are looking for a huge three points to ensure the Premier League title race goes right down to the wire.

“It would be massive obviously if we could win in a few weeks time, two weeks time,” the German told the press earlier today.

“We’re playing against the most experienced Champions League team on the planet, so it’s not as if we are massive favourites. So it’s an open game.

“Every little advantage you can get is good because they won the league already so they have what they wanted to win and obviously and now we have a little bit of what we wanted to win and a chance of the other one.

“Fair play and now we can play football there, but between now and then, obviously, two massive games and one of them tomorrow night.”

The Anfield outfit are currently four points behind league-leaders Manchester City but tomorrow’s game at Saint Mary’s is Liverpool’s game in hand.

READ MORE: ‘What a find’ – Garth Crooks marvels over 25-year-old Liverpool star who’s hit the ground running at Anfield

We then welcome Wolves to Anfield on the final day whilst Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa travel to the Etihad.

Our chances of winning the league do remain slim but stranger things have happened.

We are 90 minutes away from winning our seventh European Cup but will be right up against it against he La Liga side – they’ve dumped PSG, Chelsea and City out of the competition already this season and will fancy their chances against us.

We have three games remaining this season and we’re on the verge of greatness, but we need to remain focussed and take each game as they come.

You’d have every right to expect Klopp to make a number of changes from the side that defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup final at the weekend in an attempt to freshen things up.

120 minutes of action and a penalty shootout would’ve been draining for the lads but with our squad depth now being as strong as ever, there’s no reason why we can’t still pick up a huge three points tomorrow night.

Editor’s Column: Trent Alexander-Arnold… The man who’s won it all 23