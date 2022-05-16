(Video) Klopp looked like he needed to be surgically removed from Milner during Wembley celebrations

Jurgen Klopp didn’t seem to want to ever let go of Liverpool veteran James Milner after his club was confirmed FA Cup champions at Wembley.

The No.7 was the recipient of a particularly warm bear hug from the talismanic manager as the side secured their second piece of silverware for the season.

We’ll be hoping to see similar scenes further down the line in Paris and perhaps sooner should we manage to capitalise on any favour Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa outfit provide in their fixture with Manchester City.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

Memories made at Wembley 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4gkCkqWmZd — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 15, 2022