(Video) Liverpool fans will love cool new angle of Mane copying Klopp fist-pumps

Sadio Mane was spotted taking after his manager after the FA Cup final victory, copying Jurgen Klopp’s fist-pumps to the Liverpool crowd present at Wembley.

The Senegalese international missed spot-kick during the penalty shootout that followed a goalless clash in normal and extra-time was fortunately made up for courtesy of some Alisson Becker and Kostas Tsimikas heroics.

There’s still no questioning the fact, however, that the No.10 has been one of our standout performers since the resumption of domestic football following the AFCON final and we’ll be looking forward to seeing what part he plays in the rest of the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & Reddit user jdSLR: