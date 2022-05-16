(Video) Luis Diaz’s surprise friendship with Liverpool teenager on display during FA Cup pitch celebrations

Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott were spotted celebrating together after Liverpool’s FA Cup final victory against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp once joked he wasn’t quite sure how the pair communicated, in light of the language barrier in place, when highlighting the unexpected friendship in a post-Brighton presser.

The Merseysiders emerged victorious from the anxiety of a penalty shootout, with Kostas Tsimikas the man of the hour with his winning spot-kick.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

Memories made at Wembley 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4gkCkqWmZd — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 15, 2022