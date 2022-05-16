(Video) Mane fires four-word message at Real Madrid after FA Cup victory

Sadio Mane has the Champions League lined up in his sights as Liverpol’s next major piece of silverware this term.

The Senegalese international told the cameras, ‘Champions League, we’re coming’, after the Reds vanquished Chelsea at Wembley in yet another penalty shootout win.

The Reds remain on the hunt for the Premier League title too after West Ham’s heroics ensured that the title race will go down to the final game of the league season, provided that Jurgen Klopp’s men secure a result against Southampton.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & @SamuelLFC: