(Video) ‘Naby lad!’ – Tsimikas & Van Dijk present Naby Keita to Wembley crowd with new look

Naby Keita has been something of a surprise quantity for Liverpool this season with the Guinean international able to more consistently show off his talents thanks to the superb work of the club’s medical department.

Enjoying himself greatly after the penalty shootout win, Kostas Tsimikas presented his teammate with a beret and presented the No.8 to the Reds supporters gathered in the stands.

With his contract also set to expire in 2023, we’d imagine there have been some conversations going on behind the scenes around the possibility of holding on to the midfielder, talks that will only be further validated if he can continue to keep out of the injury room.

You can catch the clip below (at 25:03), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: