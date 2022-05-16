(Video) Pyros & fist-pumps – how the Liverpool bench and fans reacted to Tsimikas’ winning FA Cup penalty

Kostas Tsimikas had his teammates surging onto the pitch to congratulate him after netting the crucial penalty to secure Liverpool the FA Cup trophy.

The Merseysiders have lifted two out of the four possible pieces of silverware they could attain this season in a potentially historic campaign of football.

The Champions League remains a very viable option, though our hopes of completing the set rely greatly on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa extracting points from the league leaders.

