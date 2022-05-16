(Video) Sadio Mane heads straight for Edouard Mendy to console his Sengal teammate after Chelsea lose on penalties

Sadio Mane shares a Senegal dressing room with Edouard Mendy and made sure to console him after the penalty shoot-out.

Kostas Tsimikas stepped up and sent the Chelsea ‘keeper the wrong way, to win FA Cup (in case you hadn’t heard) and then proceeded to begin the wild celebrations.

As the whole squad ran toward the blue half of Wembley, one player took up the rear of the pack and then made his way toward the man still stood beside the net.

Our No.10 embraced the 30-year-old stopper and had a quick word in his ear, before heading off to reunite with the rest of the winning side.

These are moments that are lost in the heat of battle and most people won’t see them at the time but it shows what a genuinely nice person our 30-year-old forward is.

In similar vein to Jordan Henderson talking with Mason Mount, this team is full of great people and not just great footballers.

You can watch the video of Mane and Mendy via @TheKop_com on Twitter:

