(Video) Sadio Mane steps aside from FA Cup celebrations as bottle spraying begins on the Wembley pitch

Sadio Mane played a huge part in helping Liverpool win the FA Cup against Chelsea but had to step aside from team celebrations.

Despite missing a penalty that would have clinched the win earlier, our No.10 was a threat for the full 90 minutes and extra periods of the match.

Following the victory and after the trophy lift up the steps of Wembley, the players headed down to the pitch before Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy once more.

As the skipper did so, other players began spraying bottles on each other to celebrate and that was the Senegalese attacker’s cue to leave.

The 30-year-old quickly darted away from his teammates, to ensure he avoided any liquid hitting him and he was soon joined by an empathetic Takumi Minamino.

This is very similar to what happened during Carabao Cup winning celebrations and it’s sad that the former Southampton man can’t fully take part.

These are his own religious views and there are other Muslim players who still partake, with it believed to be non-alcoholic beverages provided now due to the differing beliefs of many players.

However, should we win anymore silverware this season, let’s hope that the word can be spread that nothing is sprayed and then everyone can enjoy the moment together.

