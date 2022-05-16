(Video) Thiago joins in chants of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’, beer in hand, in dressing room celebrations

Thiago Alcantara was spotted enjoying a well-deserved can of Budweiser after Liverpool secured their second piece of silverware of the campaign at Wembley.

The Spaniard was clipped taking part in a rousing chorus of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ as he and his teammates celebrated their latest major victory in the dressing room.

It’s a sight we’ll not get bored of any time soon and we’ll be hoping to see such scenes twice more this term should circumstances unfold in a manner favourable to Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing men.

You can catch the clip below (at 26:54), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel:

