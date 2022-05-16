(Video) Thiago’s champagne gesture to Salah as Liverpool star appears to give forward warning before spraying Henderson

The spraying of champagne (now non-alcoholic, per an FA decision) is a tradition attached to the post-match celebrations of cup winners, with Liverpool’s stars certainly keen not to sidestep the practice after their FA Cup win.

Sadio Mane has previously excused himself from such proceedings, for religious reasons, and whilst Mo Salah didn’t opt for a similar route in his side’s second final appearance at Wembley this term, he perhaps wasn’t quite overjoyed to be caught in the middle.

Noticing this, Thiago Alcantara appeared to give the Egyptian advanced warning before opening fire with his own bottle, giving the No.11 enough time to scarper away.

You can catch the clip below (at 24:05), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: