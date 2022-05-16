(Video) Watch how Liverpool bench reacted to Alisson’s save from Mason Mount’s penalty

There was an overwhelming sense of relief that followed Alisson Becker’s save from Mason Mount’s spot-kick in the FA Cup final.

Those gathered on the sideline had looked more than a little bit tense after Sadio Mane’s effort was held by international teammate, Edouard Mendy.

It set up Kostas Tsimikas perfectly to write his name into club folklore with his decisive effort at Wembley to hand Jurgen Klopp’s men their second piece of silverware this term.

