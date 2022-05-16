(Video) Watch Tsimikas repeat his unique Carabao Cup celebration in Wembley dressing room after FA Cup win

Kostas Tsimikas was the man of the hour for Jurgen Klopp’s men as the Greek international ensured Alisson Becker’s heroics in the penalty shootout were not in vain, tucking away his decisive spot-kick.

Back in the Wembley changing rooms, the former Olympiakos defender busted out a somewhat familiar dance routine as his teammates celebrated their latest silverware success.

With three games remaining, the Merseysiders could yet have their quadruple hopes realised in dramatic fashion, dependent on how Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa fare in their upcoming clash with Manchester City at the Etihad.

You can catch the clip below (at 26:14), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: