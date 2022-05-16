(Video) ‘Why would you do that?’ – Jurgen Klopp pleads with the FA to provide Liverpool with more FA Cup winners’ medals

Jurgen Klopp has pleaded with the Football Association to send Liverpool more medals following their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at the weekend.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss was full of praise for his squad and admitted that the club were having to choose whether to give medals to players or staff in what he called a ‘tough’ situation.

“What the group has created is absolutely exceptional and was absolutely exceptional, that’s why we have these two competitions because we cannot go for all the things we fight for and go to the final and play the same eleven players, so that’s really not possible,” the German said.

“Everybody has their part, and we’ve had the discussion, we can order here publicly from the FA more medals.

“I cannot believe that the amount of medals are restricted, why would you do that? We realise now that we want to give medals to all of the players and then the coaches cannot have it, what?

“It’s really a bit tough, dear FA, please send some more medals.

“It’s not a good idea that the squads getting bigger, but the numbers stay the same.”

Everybody in the squad, whether that be the kitman or Mo Salah, deserves a medal as they have all contributed to the cause to some extent.

It would be great to see the FA Cup send over more medals to the club and we’re not really sure why they set a limit on the amount of medals on offer.

Earlier this season, following our Carabao Cup final victory, Klopp confirmed that some of the youth players were yet to receive a medal in that competition also.

The FA claim that 40 medals are handed out to either side and the Reds fielded 31 different players during their cup run. That leaves enough for just nine staff but as we know nowadays, there are a huge number of coaches and backroom staff working behind the scenes and Jurgen probably believes they too deserve a medal.

