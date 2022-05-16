‘What a find’ – Garth Crooks marvels over 25-year-old Liverpool star who’s hit the ground running at Anfield

Garth Crooks has named Luis Diaz in his Team of the Week and expressed his admiration for how the Colombian performed in Liverpool’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at the weekend.

The former FC Porto man caused havoc amongst the Blues defence all afternoon on Saturday afternoon and his performance against Thomas Tuchel’s side certainly warranted a goal.

“What a find this player is,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“He was good when he played for Porto but I think he is really going to be a star at Liverpool. On another occasion he could have had a couple of goals but his tireless running both on and off the ball was a threat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

“The only reason Jurgen Klopp brought the Colombia winger off after 98 minutes was because of fatigue. The player was spent and yet he still didn’t want to come off the Wembley pitch.

“As for Chelsea, this was a different side to the one I saw take Leeds apart at Elland Road on Wednesday night, but then again they weren’t playing the Champions League finalists.

The Colombia international arrived from the Portuguese outfit in January and he’s hit the ground running in a Red shirt.

The 25-year-old has contributed six goals and four assists in his 24 appearances so far for the Reds and he’s earned the right to expect a regular starting spot in Jurgen Klopp’s XI.

He’ll be hoping to pick his first European Cup at the end of the month when we face Real Madrid in the final.

We’ll need him and the rest of the lads at their best to ensure that we’re picking up yet another piece of silverware in the French capital on May 28.

Firstly though, our attention turns to tomorrow night’s Premier League clash with Southampton on the south coast.

Klopp may be tempted to make some changes from the weekend and bring some fresh legs into the team, three points are imperative to ensure the title race continues until the final day of the season on Sunday.

