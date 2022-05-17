BBC pundit on how ‘people may have laughed’ at how far Jurgen Klopp has taken Liverpool since his arrival

There’s no questioning that Jurgen Klopp has been a success at Liverpool and one BBC pundit couldn’t help but praise the German.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Chris Sutton said: “It was really impossible to think that Jurgen Klopp would have achieved what he has in seven years.

“Liverpool had been in the wilderness in a lot of ways, so to win the trophies which he has, most people may have laughed at that prospect. But he’s done it and they are going from strength to strength.”

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp on his post-Kyiv Madrid song and how he he posed with ‘a vase pretending it was the trophy’ after the loss

After a run of losing the Champions League, EUROPA League and League Cup finals, many scoffed at the 54-year-old being a serial loser.

Since we beat Tottenham in Madrid though, the boss has won every major trophy in just three years and is now considered one of the best managers this country has ever seen.

There’s no sign of the former Borussia Dortmund man slowing down either, as we compete for two more trophies in the final three games of the season.

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!