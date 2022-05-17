‘Definitely not’ – Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk ahead of final three games of the season

Jurgen Klopp was able to provide Liverpool supporters with an update on the fitness of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Southampton game, the 54-year-old provided news on both men: “No. Virg definitely not [ready for Southampton] but that was pretty much clear before the [Chelsea] game already that I thought, ‘OK, this is the game now.’ He played really a lot and then Saturday-Tuesday again. It was clear.

“They are both OK. So, the target would be for both that they can be involved again on the weekend. Properly involved, bench or whatever and a few minutes or start, I don’t know, we will see that, because that would then be perfect for the game [Champions League final].

“But if not then we take each day afterwards. But we are very positive, or [have] no doubt about the final. I’m pretty realistic about the Wolves game, but tomorrow rather not.”

It’s a positive update, in terms of the Champions League final, but we will have to see what team that can be fielded for our final two games of the season.

With Manchester City dropping points, we know that two wins could be enough to win the title and need to ensure that we do our part of the job.

It’s going to be a tough decision for the boss as he balances fitness, freshness, momentum and a desire to win all three games.

