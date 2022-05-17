Four key Liverpool players could be ruled out of Southampton clash as Reds hope to close gap to Man City

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah won’t be risked for today’s meeting with Southampton in the Premier League.

Beyond that, Fabinho remains out action with a hamstring strain, whilst Liverpool could also be missing the talents of Andy Robertson.

“It’s very positive. We’re realistic about the Wolves game, but for tomorrow, [we’d] rather not,” the German told reporters on his No.4 and No.11 (via BBC Sport).

With the Reds possessing stable deputies in the forms of Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Diogo Jota and Co., of course, there will be little in the way of concern around the capabilities of the Reds’ deep squad.

Klopp expressed some concern around fatigue setting into his squad as we prepare four final three season-defining games this term.

As such, it’s fair to suggest that changes beyond the four stars mentioned are somewhat likely as we look to preserve energy levels for the remainder of the campaign.

With the league title potentially set to come down to the last game of the English top-flight season, we’ll need enough energy in the tank for one final push, as far as our domestic hopes are concerned.

