Gary Neville leaves Alexander-Arnold out of his PL team of the season & claims he’d prefer City duo v Real Madrid

Gary Neville favoured Manchester City’s Kyle Walker over Trent Alexander-Arnold for his Premier League team of the season.

Speaking on MNF, the former Manchester United man claimed he’d feel more confident in the Englishman and Ruben Dias defending against Real Madrid in the Champions League final over the pairing of the Liverpool fullback and Joel Matip.

The Merseysiders find themselves only four points behind the incumbent champions in the title race, though a win against Southampton (their game in hand) would see them close the gap to a point ahead of the final game of the season.

To not include our No.66 is one thing, but to suggest that the duo of the right-back and Joel Matip is defensively weaker than the Cityzens pair is yet further evidence of how underrated their defensive abilities are.

The fact that the Cameroonian international is keeping out Virgil van Dijk’s title-winning centre-back partner in Joe Gomez and a talent who has hardly put a foot wrong all season in Ibrahima Konate certainly speaks volumes of his importance to Jurgen Klopp.

