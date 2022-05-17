(Image) Jurgen Klopp’s worried face as Joe Gomez goes down injured towards the end of the first-half against Southampton

Joe Gomez’s career has been littered with woeful injury luck and Jurgen Klopp was very worried to see the defender floored again.

Our No.12 slid in to win the ball on our right-wing and did well to reach it first but seemed to fall awkwardly on his knee and/or ankle.

It was a real worry because we all know how unfortunate the 24-year-old has been with injuries in his career, particularly with a long-term knee problem just last season.

It shows how much the boss cares about his players, as the cameras were cut to his open-mouthed face and he was clearly worried about the health of his defender.

The only positive is that the German made wholesale changes for this match to avoid more absences from his first choice players, ahead of the last Premier League game and Champions League final.

It was bad enough to see Jordan Henderson replace the stricken stand-in right-back for the second-half against Southampton.

You can view Klopp’s reaction courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @BroadcastBola on Twitter):

Joe Gomez cidera juga sepertinya, reaksi Klopp pic.twitter.com/9NXvkVSPAF — Broadcast Bola (@BroadcastBola) May 17, 2022

