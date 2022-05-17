Jurgen Klopp shares truth of Liverpool’s interest in Kylian Mbappe

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool are ‘interested’ in Kylian Mbappe as transfer rumours swirl around the Frenchman’s future.

The German’s comments come courtesy of a tweet from Fabrizio Romano, with the world-class striker not part of the club’s summer transfer plans.

Jurgen Klopp: “Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind! But we are NOT part of this Mbappé race… we can’t be part of these battles”. 🔴 #LFC #Mbappé @AnfieldWatch “There must be other clubs involved but that’s fine, it’s all good with Kylian”, he says. pic.twitter.com/QMMAzZ2cy0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2022

The former Monaco man’s contract is set to run out in the summer, though reports have suggested that PSG are working to get their star man to sign a new deal amid interest from abroad – namely, Real Madrid.

The expectation is that Mbappe will be signed by Carlo Ancelotti’s men, with Guillem Balague (via BBC Sport) claiming that the Spanish giants are ‘confident’ in their pursuit.

With Erling Haaland having agreed a move to Manchester City, there will have no doubt been a handful or so of fans keen to see us respond with a major signing of our own.

That’s never been the plan under Jurgen Klopp’s regime, of course, nor will it ever for a side reluctant to fork out mega wages and fees for star talent.

With the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz proving to be big hits at the club, however, few can fault the quality of our transfer strategy.

