‘Just mind-blowing’ – Paul Merson has claimed the ‘gulf’ in class between Liverpool and Manchester City’s squad is ‘scary’

Paul Merson has claimed that the ‘gulf’ in class between Liverpool and Manchester City’s squad is ‘scary’ and explained the fact that the Reds still remain in contention to complete a historic quadruple is ‘mind-blowing’.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already lifted the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season and will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the end of the month.

The Reds travel to the south coast to face Southampton tonight and all three points will see them move to within a point of league leaders City and ensure that the Premier League title race goes right to the wire.

“To do what they’ve done in the league over nine months in all competitions is just mind-blowing,” Merson told Sky Sports (via HITC).

“And they haven’t got the biggest squad.

“No disrespect but you’re bringing on James Milner in the FA Cup final. He’s 37. It’s not like bringing Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez on.

“The gulf between the two squads is scary so for Liverpool to do what they’ve done is even more unbelievable.”

James Milner may be 37, but he’s still a solid squad player and doesn’t disappoint whenever he’s called upon.

We don’t quite have the same financial strength as the Sky Blues and cannot splash the cash season after season like they do.

They’ve already agreed to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for a reported £51.1m and we suspect he won’t be the last signing the Etihad outfit make this summer.

City do certainly have more strength in depth, but Klopp now has more options than ever before during his time on Merseyside.

The arrival of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January bolstered our attacking options and we now have the ability to name two different starting XI’s and still remain competitive.

That’s been emphasised by the fact we may win all four trophies on offer this term.

Following on from our FA Cup final victory over Chelsea on Saturday, Klopp has made a whopping nine changes to the side for our clash with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s outfit tonight.

We have enough faith in the lads to get the job done and pick up a huge three points heading into the final game of the season on Sunday.

