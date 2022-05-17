Liverpool are reportedly ‘frontrunners’ to sign Bellingham but face competition from two other Premier League clubs

With just three games remaining in this memorable season, the rumour mill is readying itself to go into overdrive and there’s no surprise to see the name Bellingham.

As reported by the Mirror (via BBC Sport): ‘Liverpool are frontrunners to sign Birmingham City youth midfielder Jobe Bellingham, the brother of England international Jude Bellingham’.

‘The teenager has already played three times in Lee Bowyer’s first team and made a 30-minute appearance from the bench in the final game of the season against Blackburn Rovers. Liverpool are one of several clubs who have been made aware of his situation, with Manchester City and Newcastle United among the others’.

It’s not great to hear that we’re in competition with the finances of Manchester City and Newcastle United but we are certainly an attractive prospect for any player.

It may be his older brother Jude that many want to sign but in the 16-year-old Jobe Bellingham, we may be able to unearth another brilliant young player.

Let’s see what the club decide to do but this could be an exciting move for all parties, if we manage to secure the teenager’s signature.

