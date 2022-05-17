Liverpool expected to battle it out with Manchester United for 22-year-old Ajax and Brazil star – Report

Liverpool are set to battle it out with Manchester United this summer and make a move for their ‘top target’ and Ajax star Antony.

The Brazilian has attracted serious interest from many clubs around Europe in recent months but Jurgen Klopp’s side are reportedly wanting to bring the Brazilian to Merseyside with the prospect of losing Mo Salah and Sadio Mane at the end of next season, that’s according to UOLEsporte (via the Express).

The Reds do have some of the world’s best attacking players already in their squad but the fact that they could lose two of their main men, as well as Roberto Firmino, when their contracts expire in 2023, means the German boss will be keen to ensure he still has top quality options at the top end of the pitch.

There is still hope, of course, that our star men will renew their deals but with all three of them either at or approaching 30, Klopp will certainly be thinking to the future aswell.

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are just 25-years-old and have the potential to provide firepower for the next five years and more, and 22-year-old Antony certainly ticks all the boxes of the club’s transfer criteria.

He’s young, full of pace and has the ability to tear defences apart – he’s contributed 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 appearances this season (across all competitions).

Erik Ten Hag, the current Ajax boss who will take charge of Manchester United from next season, is reportedly wanting to bring Antony to Old Trafford with him.

It remains to be seen what will happen on the transfer front in the coming months, a successful window would be securing new deals for Salah and Mane and seeing one or two new faces through the door.

We’re sure Klopp and co. will work their wonders once again and ensure the impending transfer window is a successful one.

