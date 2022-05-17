‘Liverpool is calling’ – Sacha Tavolieri shares update on Reds’ pursuit of 22-year-old midfield sensation

Liverpool have got some superb business done in the form of Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho and, it would seem, Calvin Ramsay between the winter window and the latter stages of the club’s 2021/22 campaign.

It would seem, however, that the recruitment team, set to be led by Julian Ward come the summer, has its eye on further deals beyond the end of the season, with Sacha Tavolieri tweeting on the Reds’ interest in Aurelien Tchouameni.

The French international is a highly coveted talent from Ligue 1, with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City, in addition to the Merseysiders, linked with the 22-year-old.

READ MORE: (Video) Jordan Henderson makes Jurgen Klopp contract plea ahead of Southampton tie: ‘I want the manager to’

As a more than able holding midfielder, the French international would provide stellar competition for Fabinho’s spot in the starting-XI, though it’s perhaps too much of an ask to expect the player to try and dislodge arguably the leading defensive midfield option in Europe, particularly if regular minutes is an absolute must.

Tchouameni’s ability to play higher up the pitch in the middle of the park, however, could prove to be the vital point in the matter, of course, with Jurgen Klopp placing great stock in versatility.

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!