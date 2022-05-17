Liverpool team news confirmed: Minamino & Elliott start as nine changes made v Southampton

Liverpool have been handed a lifeline in the race for the English top-flight title – a slim lifeline, albeit, but a lifeline nonetheless – after West Ham stole a couple of points from Manchester City.

The result gives Jurgen Klopp’s men a chance to close the gap to a point, should they take home the lion’s share of the spoils against Southampton, setting up a tense final day of league action.

Steven Gerrard’s men will pay the Cityzens a visit at the Etihad, with the Merseysiders needing their old skipper to avoid a loss in Manchester in order to create an opening in the title race.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in between the sticks, Ibrahima Konate starts in place of Virgil van Dijk with Joel Matip as his centre-back partner.

It’s a return to the starting-XI for Curtis Jones, with Harvey Elliott and James Milner filing out in the midfield three.

Up top, a forward trio of Bobby Firmino, Diogo Jota and Taki Minamino are set to face the Saints.

