Neville says Liverpool have an ‘unbelievable’ player who is best in his position in the PL ‘by a mile’ – Carragher can’t believe it

Gary Neville waxed lyrical over the talents of Andy Robertson, claiming the Scot was the best fullback in the Premier League ‘by a mile’, as reported by Sky Sports.

It’s a point that was somewhat contested by his fellow Monday Night Football host, Jamie Carragher, with the ex-Red bringing up Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker as potential benchmarks.

The former Hull City left-back has enjoyed yet another stellar campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s men, registering 15 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

READ MORE: Gary Neville leaves Alexander-Arnold out of his PL team of the season & claims he’d prefer City duo v Real Madrid

It’s great to see the 28-year-old earn some much-deserved recognition from commentators given how easily, in Neville’s words, the Scotland international can be ‘overshadowed’ by our No.66’s abilities.

With Kostas Tsimikas too, we have perhaps the two leading options in the left-back position (as far as a starting and backup option are concerned) in world football.

We’ll continue to contest bizarre claims around Trent’s defensive abilities, though at least some progress has been made in recognising his fellow fullback.

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!