“No team lays down” – Jordan Henderson on the task at hand in facing Southampton and how Liverpool can claim a win

As Liverpool travel to play their final away Premier League game of the season, Jordan Henderson discussed the prospect of facing Southampton.

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of the game at St. Mary’s, the 31-year-old said: “Whenever we play anyone, no team lays down. They are always fighting in every single game and I’m sure Southampton will be no different.

“Southampton are a good side and have good players. They can hurt anyone on their day and I’m sure they will be right up for it, especially with the home crowd behind them. But so will we.

“It’s a big game and hopefully we can go and put in a performance I know we are capable of and get the three points.”

Our No.14 is starting the match from the bench in Hampshire and will be hoping that he is not needed, as Jurgen Klopp’s nine changes to the FA Cup final team are being made in order to win the game on their own.

It’s going to be a balancing act between resting players on the bench and trying to defeat Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, as we head into a huge final couple of weeks.

Lose and Manchester City win the title, victory and we can still claim an unprecedented quadruple in this brilliant season.

