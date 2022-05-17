(Image) Scenes of Gomez in agony has Liverpool fearing yet another injury

Liverpool’s medical department has been working overtime to keep Jurgen Klopp’s squad intact for the rest of the campaign, particularly with the Champions League final just around the corner.

After a challenge in the first-half, however, it would seem that yet another name is set to join the likes of Fabinho and Co. on the injury list – Joe Gomez.

The Englishman was spotted in pure agony with what would appear to be an ankle injury.

We can only hope that the decision to swap the Englishman for Jordan Henderson is purely precautionary and that we’ll see the defender back in the squad for our hosting of Wolves on Sunday.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @ManuHeredia21:

Desde que Real Madrid y Liverpool se clasificaron para la final, se han lesionado Fabinho, Salah, Van Dijk, y todos son seria duda para jugarla. Ahora Joe Gomez ha sufrido una lesión en un tobillo con una pinta muy fea. Cosa de brujería. pic.twitter.com/xa1aP0IknG — Manu Heredia (@ManuHeredia21) May 17, 2022