(Photos) Faces Matip pulls during goal celebration almost as hilariously strange as his effort v Southampton

Joel Matip has become something of a cult hero at Liverpool in no small part to his remarkable ability to take an amusing photograph roughly 90% of the time.

After registering a rather bizarre goal to put the Reds in the lead at Southampton, the Cameroonian was spotted pulling some hilarious faces as he celebrated with his fellow teammates.

We’re not quite sure how the former Schalke man’s face has an extraordinary degree of flexibility but we wouldn’t change it for the world.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of @LFCphoto: