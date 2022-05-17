Ralph Hasenhuttl on how to prepare for ‘one of the most difficult games’ as Southampton face Liverpool in the Premier League

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side beat Liverpool in their home stadium last season and he spoke about how Southampton can win again.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game at St. Mary’s (via BBC Sport), the 54-year-old said: “It’s one of the most difficult games to prepare for because of the flexibility of the opponent and the unbelievable qualities they have.

“They are a very dynamic, offensive team who are quick on the transition and have the quality to break down a team that has a deep block. They can show your every weakness.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp on the ‘two incredible players’ he text straight after Liverpool qualified for the Champions League final

“We were one down after two minutes at Anfield and it was very tough.”

“We beat them last time at St Mary’s and we played exceptionally well, when you look at how we have played against the top teams, it shows the potential we sometimes have.

“We are part of this title race – we did our job against Manchester City as they lost four points against us. Now we have to compete against another top team.”

It’s a complement for how much the Austrian respects Jurgen Klopp’s side but he also certainly has belief that his men can win the game.

Let’s hope another early goal can prove the undoing of the Saints and that our boss has another master plan up his sleeve.

With wholesale changes expected, it’s going to be an interesting watch in a game we need to win.

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!