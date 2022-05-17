Reportedly leaked audio of Valencia chairman reveals x-rated comments about Liverpool as a city

Valencia chairman, Anil Murthy, has reportedly been caught out describing both Liverpool and Newcastle in a derogative manner.

This comes courtesy of Superdeporte (via Caught Offside), with the publication sharing the Singaporean’s ill-advised choice of words when discussing the former city’s efforts to market itself

“Liverpool as a club started to globalise itself 20 years ago to have a budget and now it has one of a billion euros,” the 49-year-old allegedly said.

“If you go to Liverpool and Valencia there is a great difference, even in the streets of the city.

“The industry exists, but the club, it’s a club that is local there, it has its fans, its fan groups, but it is very international.”

The Merseysiders secured a massive 2-1 victory at the South Coast to keep their title hopes – and by extension, their quadruple hopes – alive, setting up a pivotal final league game of the season against Wolves.

We’d like to hope that the explicit description of the city of Liverpool contained in the publication in question has been doctored, for the sake of Mr. Murthy.

Regardless of how he feels about the comparative marketability of either outfit, there’s simply no need for such comments, and we’d encourage a visit on The Bats’ chairman’s part to change his unfounded views, if those sourced are indeed an accurate reflection of how he perceives the area.

For now, however, we can neither confirm or deny the authenticity of the recording in question.

