Southampton could be missing three men for Liverpool clash in must-win game for Jurgen Klopp’s side

Southampton will be sweating on the fitness of Stuart Armstrong and first-choice ‘keeper, Fraser Forster, with Tino Livramento remaining a long-term absentee following knee surgery.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is said to be hopeful of the former pair’s return to first-team action for the upcoming hosting of Liverpool, in a summary of the Austrian’s presser comments relayed by BBC Sport.

The Merseysiders visit St. Mary’s Stadium hoping to close the gap to Manchester City down to a point after the league leaders suffered a draw at the London Stadium.

Having taken points off of the incumbent champions, Jurgen Klopp’s men can expect the South Coast-based outfit to present quite the challenge on the day.

With an opportunity presenting itself for us to take the title race to the final day of the season, however, we can’t afford to drop any points in our bid to keep our hopes of a historic quadruple alive.

It would leave Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side with a lot to do at the Etihad, though it’s the kind of story made for a league title decider.

