(Video) Anfield newest mural revealed as Ian Rush’s face graces local house ahead of the final home game of the season

We’re running out of walls and houses for our greatest players to be displayed but now Ian Rush is joining the party.

This latest one has been shared by Taggy’s Bar and created by MurWalls, after a previous announcement from the artist and Nivea Men.

It’s directly opposite the corner of the Main Stand and Anfield Road End and looks amazing so far, with it still being a few days away from completion.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans boo national anthem before 1986 FA Cup final at Wembley

Our legendary top goal scorer now joins the likes of Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah, Ray Clemence, Ian St John, Roger Hunt, Alan Kennedy and many more in the locality of our home stadium.

It’s amazing how we are turning the whole local area into an even more passionate representation of our amazing club.

With Everton set to depart Goodison Park in the coming years too, the Anfield community will grow even bigger with this amazing artwork.

You can view the images of the Rush mural via @taggysbar on Twitter:

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!