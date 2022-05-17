(Video) Diogo Jota seemingly fouled as Southampton go down the other end of the pitch and open the scoring

Southampton took the lead inside 15 minutes but there appeared to be a foul on Diogo Jota in the build up.

The referee played on and Nathan Redmond ended up scoring, after a run down the left-wing and a shot that found a way past Alisson Becker thanks to a deflection off James Milner’s thigh.

It looked as though it was too long, or a different phase of play, for VAR to get involved and be able to disallow the goal.

Jurgen Klopp was furious on the sideline because no decision was given by the referee and replays seemed to suggest the defender Lyanco got the man before the ball.

It had been quite a promising start for the Reds and the decision not to give a free kick by Martin Atkinson meant that the task at hand became all the more difficult.

You can view the video of the tackle on Jota by Lyanco via @Lfc__HR on Twitter:

