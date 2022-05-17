(Video) Ex-reported Liverpool target Federico Chiesa names ideal midfield partner out of Gerrard, Lampard & Scholes

Federico Chiesa told one fan that he’d rather have Steven Gerrard in his midfield over Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes.

The Juventus midfielder was queried on his preference out of the three legendary Premier League midfielders during his outfit’s 2-2 draw with Lazio.

The ex-Liverpool skipper has been often named alongside the former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielders as part of a debate around who the superior midfield option of the trio would be.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/Pizasdf: