(Video) Henderson reveals one thing he’ll appreciate more from Liverpool days after retiring

Liverpool’s rise under Jurgen Klopp has been stratospheric, to say the least, with the German taking the Reds from the lows of midtable football to the dizzying heights of Champions League football and silverware.

Speaking about his time with the Merseysiders, skipper Jordan Henderson admitted that he ‘probably won’t appreciate it as much as I should’ until he eventually retires from the sport.

To the Englishman’s credit, his unwavering dedication to the cause and his status as the standard-setter at the club has been a pivotal part of our recent successes under our talismanic head coach, and long may it continue for however many more years he wears the armband.

