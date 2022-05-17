(Video) ‘I might do’ – Henderson says he may give ex-Liverpool teammate at Aston Villa a call ahead of title-deciding Man City clash

Few would have backed Liverpool to take Manchester City all the way to the end of the league season in the title race after, at one point, being 14 points behind the league leaders.

With Steven Gerrard set to play a potentially decisive role in which way the Premier League falls, Jordan Henderson joked he may look to give his old skipper at Anfield a call for encouragement ahead of their visit to the Etihad.

One would say that the odds are certainly stacked in the Sky Blues’ favour as things stand, though we’d be foolish to rule ourselves out of the running just yet.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

'I might give Stevie a call!' 🤣🤣 Jordan Henderson hopes Aston Villa can do Liverpool a favour in their quest for Premier League glory 🏆 pic.twitter.com/036sUcn86h — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 17, 2022