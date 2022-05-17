(Video) Joel Matip heads Liverpool ahead v Southampton with weirdest goal of the season

Joel Matip or Kyle Walker-Peters appeared to fire Liverpool in the lead at St. Mary’s stadium to potentially preserve the Reds’ hopes of catching Manchester City in the title race.

Receiving the ball from a corner the Cameroonian didn’t need to move to connect with the ball, with some pretty diabolical defending from our opponents offering Jurgen Klopp’s men a helping hand.

Either way, following the injustice of a foul on Diogo Jota in the build-up to Nathan Redmond’s opener, we’re owed some luck.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

😵💥 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗣 💥😵 It's a bizarre goal to say the least, but 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗘 nonetheless from Joel Matip!!#SOULIV pic.twitter.com/T29IwBcicd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 17, 2022