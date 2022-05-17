(Video) Jordan Henderson makes Jurgen Klopp contract plea ahead of Southampton tie: ‘I want the manager to’

Jurgen Klopp had Liverpool fans all over the globe in a state of euphoria over his decision to commit his future to the Merseyside-based outfit beyond the summer of 2024.

Speaking about the German head coach and his time controlling the reins at Anfield, Jordan Henderson shared his hope for the 54-year-old to ‘stay for as long as possible’.

In light of the impact of our quadruple push on the manager’s energy levels at the club – a factor the ex-Mainz boss has noted would play an important role in his decision-making over signing a contract extension – it’s entirely conceivable that the tactician could yet extend once more.

It will depend greatly on how fulfilling Klopp still finds the role, though it may very well be hard to say goodbye to a dynasty he’s personally cultivated four years down the line.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: