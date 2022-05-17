(Video) Jurgen Klopp celebrates with the Liverpool fans after his side take the title race to the final game of the season

It’s something we’ve become very used to, Liverpool win and Jurgen Klopp celebrates with his trademark first pumps.

We made nine changes and were without many of our first-choice players but still managed to come from behind and record a 2-1 victory, in our final away game of the Premier League season.

We knew we couldn’t have the league in our own hands but it all goes down to the final game and we are relying on a favour from Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

It may not be likely and it may not happen but this amazing team has made it all the way to the 22nd of May and we could still win an unprecedented quadruple.

Whether we end the season with two, three or four trophies, this side that has been assembled by our amazing manager will always be remembered.

Now we can enjoy a little break and look forward to an amazing end to the league campaign.

