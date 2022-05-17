(Video) Liverpool fans boo national anthem before 1986 FA Cup final at Wembley

Liverpool are three games from a possible quadruple and have just won the FA Cup but all the talk has been about booing at Wembley.

Ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea, our supporters jeered the national anthem and it soon made front page news and seemingly had the whole nation up in arms.

Seeing as this was done during several recent appearances at the national stadium, it’s strange how this occurrence caused such a media outrage.

Nobody seems too interested in why we do it but it’s a good job that Pep Guardiola has been proven correct and the whole country has been right behind our club on this.

It feels like preaching to the choir but we all know about Margaret Thatcher’s plan for managed decline of the city, the cover up of the Hillsborough disaster and the general disdain from the whole nation towards our city and team – along with so many more reasons.

No violence was used by our fans, instead a protest against the establishment that doesn’t care about us and we’re all looking forward to the same outrage next time we hear chants about fans dying, poverty and foodbanks that are sung on a weekly basis towards our fans.

Anyway, just to prove this has all been a huge overreaction, here’s another occurrence when the anthem was booed back in 1986 and it will continue to be whenever we return to Anfield South.

You can watch the video of the 1986 FA Cup final via Planet Liverpool on YouTube:

